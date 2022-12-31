Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

SLOIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Soitec from €263.00 ($279.79) to €272.00 ($289.36) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Soitec from €175.00 ($186.17) to €200.00 ($212.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Soitec from €190.00 ($202.13) to €170.00 ($180.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

