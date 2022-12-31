Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.81 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $102.81 million and $901,155.35 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

