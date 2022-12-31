Songbird (SGB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.81 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Songbird token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $102.81 million and $901,155.35 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Songbird has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461870 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.02952080 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.06 or 0.29554960 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Songbird
