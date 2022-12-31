SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Short Interest Update

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 833,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
SouthState stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.36. 200,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,790. SouthState has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.78.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 11,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $1,003,643.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,834,575.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $3,635,883. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,740,000 after acquiring an additional 48,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
