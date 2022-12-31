Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Down 2.4 %
Spark Networks stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. On average, analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
