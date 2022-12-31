Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. On average, analysts expect that Spark Networks will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 226,701 shares of company stock valued at $171,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

