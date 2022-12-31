Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF makes up 3.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,801,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. 40,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,065. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.73. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

