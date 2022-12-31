Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

SPRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 253,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.94% and a negative net margin of 1,162.35%. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

