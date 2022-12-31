Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
SPRO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 253,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,339. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $60.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.94% and a negative net margin of 1,162.35%. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
