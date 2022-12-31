Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNMSF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Spin Master Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

