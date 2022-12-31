Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $64.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.