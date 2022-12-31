Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the November 30th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,573.0 days.

Shares of SQNXF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.31. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. Square Enix has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square Enix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

