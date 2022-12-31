SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SSE Trading Down 1.0 %
SSEZY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. 37,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.
SSE Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

