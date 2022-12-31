STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.07 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00006419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $132.21 million and approximately $458,839.28 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

