State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 17.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 55.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

