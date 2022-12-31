State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $140.89 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.