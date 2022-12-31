State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average of $500.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

