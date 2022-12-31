State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 40.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 527,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 129,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $334.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.61 and its 200-day moving average is $342.40. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $473.93.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

