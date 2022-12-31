State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

ISRG opened at $265.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $366.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

