Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in December

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,235,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 2,625,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.4 days.

Stelco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.67. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on STZHF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

