StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.4 %

STEP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 282,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,207. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. Analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,913,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,661,079.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,577 in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Bank of America started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

