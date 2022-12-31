StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
MBRX stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.
Insider Transactions at Moleculin Biotech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.