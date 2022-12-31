StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

MBRX stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 85,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 85,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $82,656.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

