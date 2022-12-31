StockNews.com Lowers Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander downgraded Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenaris by 56,903.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 562,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth $827,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

