StockNews.com Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

CORT opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

