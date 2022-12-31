Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $244.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.