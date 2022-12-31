Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International makes up 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned about 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International Price Performance

Studio City International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

About Studio City International

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%.

(Get Rating)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.