Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 141.0% in December

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the November 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International accounts for 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Stock Down 4.2 %

MSC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. 35,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of ($2.79) million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

