Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the November 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

