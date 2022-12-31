Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,120,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 106,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,979. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $4,145,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

