SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 30th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 21,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,661. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SuperCom Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.