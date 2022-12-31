SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

SPCB opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.