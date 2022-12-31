Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.30.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.33. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

