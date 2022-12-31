Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Update

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,700 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SLVM stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $48.59. 269,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Sylvamo by 125.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 36.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

