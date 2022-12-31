T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.92 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $244.92 million and approximately $55,555.19 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, T-mac DAO has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002388 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00462430 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.84 or 0.02934082 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.91 or 0.29590769 BTC.
T-mac DAO Token Profile
T-mac DAO’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home.
T-mac DAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for T-mac DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-mac DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.