T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.