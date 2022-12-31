Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 33,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.0% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 39,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

TGT stock opened at $149.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.