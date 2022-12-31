Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.30

Shares of Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.53. Teijin shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Teijin Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

