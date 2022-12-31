Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 112.4% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of HQH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 510,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $24.55.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
