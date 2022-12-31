Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of TLGHF remained flat at $14.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €17.00 ($18.09) to €15.50 ($16.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.