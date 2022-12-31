TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $197.11 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $197.11 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00066142 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056527 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001041 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024200 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007614 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003471 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,274,211 coins and its circulating supply is 9,803,278,555 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
