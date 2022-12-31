Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Buys £139.08 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Ken Murphy purchased 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($167.85).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Ken Murphy purchased 65 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £138.45 ($167.09).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of Tesco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($59,954.24).

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,868.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.77. Tesco PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.83%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 298 ($3.60).

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

