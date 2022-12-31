Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 80.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after purchasing an additional 115,066 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $165.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

