Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Cut by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

