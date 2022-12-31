Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.50 on Friday. Thai Oil Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

