The Graph Price Hits $0.0560 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. The Graph has a market cap of $488.73 million and $10.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00463589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.87 or 0.02975329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.06 or 0.29664969 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,549,559,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,719,667,075 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.