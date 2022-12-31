The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:RTLPP)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Up 0.5 %
RTLPP opened at $20.29 on Friday. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $27.21.
About Necessity Retail REIT
