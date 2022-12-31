TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 311,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 20,113 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,839.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,742,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,124 and have sold 7,135 shares valued at $36,787. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. 71,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,313. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
See Also
