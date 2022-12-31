Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Update

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 113,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,237. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby purchased 3,513 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $50,130.51. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,670.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Jason H. Brady purchased 30,000 shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 879,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 246,112 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,854 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 130.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

