Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $425,754.78 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02881213 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $653,031.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars.

