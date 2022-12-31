TIM (NYSE:TIMB) PT Lowered to $16.00

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TIM Price Performance

TIMB stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. TIM has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TIM had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TIM Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. TIM’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TIM by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 7.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Stories

