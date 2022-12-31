Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $902.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. B. Riley started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

