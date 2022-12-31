TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 26.5% in December

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,599.0 days.

TMXXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TMX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF remained flat at $101.55 during trading hours on Friday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $111.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

