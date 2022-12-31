Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the November 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS THOGF remained flat at 18.75 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 24.88. Toho Gas has a 1 year low of 18.75 and a 1 year high of 18.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Toho Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

